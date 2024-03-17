RK Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 4.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

