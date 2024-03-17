Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

