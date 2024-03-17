RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$21.77.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54. In related news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. Also, Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 2,175 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

