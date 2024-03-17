Reviewing Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swvl and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $51.49 million 0.98 -$116.50 million N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.81 billion 4.26 $547.63 million $3.53 30.38

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Swvl and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 2 4 11 1 2.61

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $119.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 14.37% 14.90% 7.19%

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Swvl on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

