Reviewing Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Cathedra Bitcoin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cathedra Bitcoin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Cathedra Bitcoin, as provided by MarketBeat.

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Cathedra Bitcoin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Cathedra Bitcoin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 17.10 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -4.52 Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cathedra Bitcoin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats Cathedra Bitcoin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure; and data centers. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

