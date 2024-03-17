Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restore Price Performance

RST stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 116.51 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.80 million, a P/E ratio of -988.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Restore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,272.73%.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

