Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viomi Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Viomi Technology stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viomi Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.