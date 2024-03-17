Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viomi Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
Viomi Technology stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.