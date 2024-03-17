Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.58 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Request has a total market capitalization of $134.17 million and $4.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005666 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,205.86 or 1.00023840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010409 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00153685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12948342 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,917,290.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.