Render Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $12.96 or 0.00018999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 531,050,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,646,092 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

