REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Steve Pakola Sells 12,878 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Pakola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.19 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

