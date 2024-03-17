Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.09

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.09 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 20.18 ($0.26), with a volume of 188,868 shares.

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The company has a market cap of £79.74 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of -0.53.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating fibrotic disease, cancer, and the emerging area of cancer-associated fibrosis in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops zelasudil (RXC007), a selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple interstitial lung diseases and cancer-associated fibrosis; RXC008, a potential first-in-class GI-targeted ROCK inhibitor that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of fibrostenotic Crohn's disease; and zamaporvint (RXC004), a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand dependent cancers.

Featured Stories

