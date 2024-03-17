Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 526,163 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.