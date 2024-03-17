Raymond James Downgrades Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PAY opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Paymentus’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 127.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

