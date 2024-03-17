Ravencoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.78 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $378.20 million and $54.78 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,632,129,287 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

