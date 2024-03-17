Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.100–1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RDUS opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.79%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Recycling by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

