QUINT Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $31.98 million and $217,089.82 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINT has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

