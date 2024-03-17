QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $74,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,222.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 million, a PE ratio of -440.14 and a beta of 1.62.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

