Qtum Price Reaches $4.53 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00006686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $474.85 million and approximately $80.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.93 or 0.05328853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00081442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

