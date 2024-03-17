Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.4 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,246. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

