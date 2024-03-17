Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

