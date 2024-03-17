Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.27 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar stock opened at $346.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $347.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

