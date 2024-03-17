Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$971.26 million, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

