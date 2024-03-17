Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Issued By B. Riley

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,811 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.