Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Boosted by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

