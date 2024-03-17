Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted by Zacks Research

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.
East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EWBC opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.
East West Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
