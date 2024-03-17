Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Boosted by Analyst

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Allegion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

