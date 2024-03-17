Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Phunware in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($5.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

PHUN opened at $10.59 on Friday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth $361,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

