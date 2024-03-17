Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Issued By B. Riley

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Identiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Identiv Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Shares of INVE opened at $7.46 on Friday. Identiv has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Identiv by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

