Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $373.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average is $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.