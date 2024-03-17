Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Purple Innovation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

