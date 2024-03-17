Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PRPL stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

