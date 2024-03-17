PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,841. PTC has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.