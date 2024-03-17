ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.14

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and traded as high as $102.53. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $102.15, with a volume of 2,805 shares.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

