PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Reza Zadno Sells 9,179 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

