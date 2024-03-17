Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 34,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 33,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Primech Stock Up 12.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.