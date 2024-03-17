Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 4,875,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

