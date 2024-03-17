Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,844,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

