Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,104 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 409.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

