Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Colin R. Day Acquires 50,000 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Colin R. Day acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($98,654.71).

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.94) on Friday. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,374.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.28.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

