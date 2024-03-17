Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 348,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 450,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.85. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRAX

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.