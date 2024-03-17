PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.20.

TSE:PSK opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$19.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.09.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9082432 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

