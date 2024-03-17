PotCoin (POT) Price Up 45.1% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $269.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00126122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

