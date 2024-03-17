PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 71% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 390.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $298.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00128122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

