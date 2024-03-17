Polianta Ltd Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Polianta Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 8,130,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $76.28.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

