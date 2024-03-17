Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. 4,214,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

