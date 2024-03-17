Polianta Ltd Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.40. 871,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,953. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.60. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

