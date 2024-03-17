Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $26,459,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,621,860 shares of company stock worth $601,103,369 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 2.1 %

Coupang stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,538,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.