Polianta Ltd Takes $5.03 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 35,398,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,832,477. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

