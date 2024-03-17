Polianta Ltd Sells 200 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Polianta Ltd reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $11.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,542.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,943. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,623.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,493.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,427.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

