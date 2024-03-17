Polianta Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

